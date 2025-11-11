Markets

Enagas Partners Terresis To Jointly Develop Decarbonisation And Sustainable CO2 Management Projects

November 11, 2025 — 07:19 am EST

(RTTNews) - Enagas SA (ENG.MC) announced it has signed a partnership agreement with Terresis Centro de Magnesitas Navarras to jointly develop projects aimed at sustainable CO2 management in the companies' respective areas of activity and has the potential to cut CO2 emissions by around 340,000 tonnes per year.

The two companies will develop a logistics chain for capture, transport, liquefaction, storage and loading onto ships for subsequent use or permanent storage.

Terresis Centro de Magnesitas Navarras is a mining company engaged in the extraction, manufacture and marketing of magnesite and its derivatives for the iron and steel, agricultural and environmental industries.

Under the terms of the agreement, the two companies will also carry out technical, organisational, financial, contractual and legal feasibility studies on the CO2 value chain, as well as designing the relevant infrastructure.

In addition, the two companies will explore the possibility of joint participation in funding application processes.

