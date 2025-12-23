Markets

Enagas First Ibex 35 Energy Company To Achieve UNE-ISO 31000:2018 Certification In Risk Management

December 23, 2025 — 06:24 am EST

(RTTNews) - Enagas SA (ENG.MC) announced Tuesday it has become the first Ibex 35 energy company to achieve UNE-ISO 31000:2018 certification in Risk Management, awarded by AENOR, after passing an exhaustive audit process.

This milestone reflects Enagas' commitment to excellence and continuous improvement in corporate risk management, as well as reinforcing the solidity and maturity of the company's management model.

The audit concludes that Enagas complies with the principles, processes and best practices in corporate risk management, and highlights the transparency of the model and its alignment with the company's Strategic Plan.

Enagas has a specific risk map, associated with its Strategic Plan, which includes an analysis of emerging threats in the energy sector and the socio-economic context.

Furthermore, AENOR's audit gave a positive assessment of Enagas's culture of continuous improvement in its Risk Management model.

