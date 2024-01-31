Enagas CEO: Spain can produce 2.5 mln tons/yr of green hydrogen by 2030

By Pietro Lombardi

MADRID, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Spain will be able to produce around 2.5 million metric tons of green hydrogen per year by 2030 and reach an electrolysis capacity of 23.3 gigawatts, well above its current targets, the CEO of Spanish gas grid operator Enagas ENAG.MC said on Wednesday.

Spain's draft climate strategy sets a 2030 goal of 11 GW for electrolysers to produce green hydrogen.

Even under a more conservative scenario, which sees more than 13 GW of electrolysis capacity by 2030, Spain's potential is above current government's targets, Enagas data shows.

Speaking at a conference to disclose the results of a call for interest for projects, CEO Arturo Gonzalo said that 206 companies had registered their interest - 45% of them hydrogen producers and 40% consumers. The call also showed a strong interest in green ammonia and carbon dioxide capture, he said.

Enagas, a gas grid operator, wants to play a major role in the Spanish and European energy transition by managing a network of hydrogen infrastructure.

Its flagship project is the H2Med corridor, a future multibillion-euro green hydrogen pipeline connecting the Iberian peninsula to France and on to Central Europe by 2030. The company is working on it with French, German and Portuguese peers.

Gonzalo confirmed that the expected investment for this infrastructure is seen at around 2.5 billion euros ($2.71 billion), of which Spain is expected to shoulder around 1 billion euros.

The H2Med project, along with a planned hydrogen trunk network in Spain, was included in the European Commission's list of Projects of Common Interest (PCI), a key step to benefit from accelerated permit procedures and subsidies.

This list is pending confirmation from the European Parliament, said Cristina Lobillo of the European Commission's energy department, adding that this should happen by the end of March at the latest.

The estimate for Spain's green hydrogen potential is based on existing mature projects, Gonzalo said. Under this scenario, the expected consumption of green hydrogen would reach 1 million tonnes per year by the end of the decade.

