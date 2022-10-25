US Markets

Enagas' 9-month net profit rises 15% on asset sales

Jesús Aguado Reuters
Inti Landauro Reuters
Spanish gas grid operator Enagas said on Tuesday its net profit rose 15% to 353 million euros ($348.55 million) in the first nine months of the year from the same period a year earlier thanks to capital gains on the sale of assets.

Total income at Enagas fell 1% in the first nine months, while core operating profit or earnings before interest and taxes declined 16%.

The company booked capital gains worth 249 million euros on the sale of a stake in GNL Quintero, a gas port terminal and a regasification plant in Chile, and 50 million euros on the sale of a minority stake in its renewable unit.

Enagas also booked an impairment worth 134 million euros on its U.S. unit, Tallgrass Energy.

