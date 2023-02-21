Enagas' 2022 net profit falls 6.9% to 376 million euros

MADRID, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Spanish gas grid operator Enagas ENAG.MC on Tuesday reported its 2022 net profit fell 6.9% to 376 million euros ($401 million), slightly below its target but in line with market expectations.

The company had said it expected a net profit of 380 million to 390 million euros, though analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a 373 million euro profit.

The company said revenue fell 2.1% to 970 million euros as a 2020 regulation change again forced it to charge lower fees in its home market.

