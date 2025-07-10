Enact Holdings, Inc. Scheduled to Release Q2 2025 Earnings on July 30, 2025

Enact Holdings will release Q2 earnings on July 30, 2025, and host a conference call on July 31, 2025.

Enact Holdings, Inc. announced that it will release its second quarter earnings on July 30, 2025, after market close, and will host a conference call on July 31, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results. The earnings release, summary presentation, and financial supplement will be accessible on the company's website at the time of the release. Participants wishing to ask questions during the call must pre-register to receive a dial-in number and PIN. There will also be a live webcast for those who want to listen in without asking questions, which will be archived for one year. Enact, based in Raleigh, North Carolina, is a leading private mortgage insurance provider that has been in operation since 1981, aiming to help individuals achieve homeownership.

Potential Positives

Enact Holdings, Inc. is set to provide its second quarter earnings release, indicating transparency and accountability to investors.

The scheduled conference call to discuss financial results demonstrates the company's commitment to engaging with shareholders and providing insight into its performance.

Enact's long-standing presence in the mortgage insurance industry since 1981 highlights its stability and experience, which may instill confidence in current and potential investors.

The emphasis on helping more people achieve homeownership aligns with positive social impact goals, enhancing Enact's corporate social responsibility image.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any financial performance highlights or expectations for the upcoming quarter, which may raise concerns among investors regarding transparency and guidance.



The requirement for participants to pre-register to ask questions during the conference call could limit engagement and may be seen as uninviting to potential stakeholders looking to gain insights directly.



There is no information regarding any challenges or issues the company may be facing, creating an impression of a lack of accountability, especially given the current market conditions in the mortgage sector.

FAQ

When will Enact report its second quarter earnings?

Enact will issue its second quarter earnings release after the market closes on July 30, 2025.

How can I join the conference call for Enact's earnings?

Participants must pre-register to obtain a dial-in number and unique PIN for the conference call on July 31, 2025.

Where can I find Enact's earnings release and financial materials?

Enact’s earnings release, summary presentation, and financial supplement will be available on their website at the time of release.

Will there be a live webcast of Enact'searnings call

Yes, a live webcast will be available on Enact’s website during the call and will be archived for one year.

What is the purpose of Enact Holdings, Inc.?

Enact is a leading U.S. private mortgage insurance provider dedicated to helping people achieve homeownership through financial strength and expertise.

$ACT Insider Trading Activity

$ACT insiders have traded $ACT stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOLDINGS, INC. GENWORTH has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,517,817 shares for an estimated $121,402,368 .

. BRIAN GOULD (EVP & Chief Operations Officer) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $504,000

ROBERT P JR RESTREPO sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $347,150

EVAN STOLOVE (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,261 shares for an estimated $280,366 .

. MICHAEL DERSTINE (EVP and Chief Risk Officer) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $236,390

JAMES MCMULLEN (Controller) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $145,780

$ACT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of $ACT stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ACT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ACT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ACT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Bose George from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $40.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Douglas Harter from UBS set a target price of $40.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Richard Shane from JP Morgan set a target price of $35.0 on 01/14/2025

RALEIGH, N.C., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Enact Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACT) (Enact)



announced it will issue its second quarter earnings release after the market closes on July 30, 2025. Enact will host a conference call to review second quarter 2025 financial results on July 31, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. (ET).





Enact’s earnings release, summary presentation and financial supplement will be available through the company's website,





https://ir.enactmi.com/





, at the time of their release to the public.





Participants interested in joining the call’s live question and answer session are required to pre-register by clicking





here





to obtain a dial-in number and unique PIN. It is recommended to join at least 15 minutes in advance, although you may register ahead of the call and dial in at any time during the call. If you wish to join the call but do not plan to ask questions, a live webcast of the event will be available on our website,





https://ir.enactmi.com/news-and-events/events





.





The webcast also will be archived on the company’s website for one year.







About Enact Holdings, Inc.











Enact





(Nasdaq: ACT), operating principally through its wholly-owned subsidiary Enact Mortgage Insurance Corporation since 1981, is a leading U.S. private mortgage insurance provider committed to helping more people achieve the dream of homeownership. Building on a deep understanding of lenders' businesses and a legacy of financial strength, we partner with lenders to bring best-in class service, leading underwriting expertise, and extensive risk and capital management to the mortgage process, helping to put more people in homes and keep them there. By empowering customers and their borrowers, Enact seeks to positively impact the lives of those in the communities in which it serves in a sustainable way. Enact is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.





