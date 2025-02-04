Enact Holdings, Inc. Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results

Enact Holdings, Inc. reports strong fourth quarter results with $163 million net income and record insurance in-force of $269 billion.

Enact Holdings, Inc. reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, with GAAP net income of $163 million, or $1.05 per diluted share. The Adjusted Operating Income for the same period was $169 million, translating to $1.09 per diluted share. The company achieved a record primary insurance in-force amounting to $269 billion, representing a 2% increase year-over-year. They maintained a PMIERs sufficiency of 167% and returned over $354 million to shareholders, including a quarterly dividend of $0.185 per share. President and CEO Rohit Gupta emphasized the effectiveness of their strategy in navigating a complex economic landscape and driving operational efficiencies to create long-term value for stakeholders. The report also highlighted key metrics such as a return on equity of 13.0%, elevated persistency rates, and solid net investment income amid an environment of higher interest rates.

GAAP Net Income of $163 million and Adjusted Operating Income of $169 million demonstrate strong financial performance in a complex economic environment.

Record Primary insurance in-force of $269 billion, reflecting a 2% increase year-over-year, indicates robust business growth and market positioning.

Returned over $350 million of capital to shareholders, showcasing a commitment to returning value to investors.

Announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.185 per common share, reinforcing a stable and reliable income stream for shareholders.

Net income and adjusted operating income showed a sequential decline from the previous quarter, indicating potential challenges in maintaining profitability and operational efficiency.

The PMIERs Sufficiency decreased from 173% in the third quarter to 167%, reflecting a reduction in capital above the required levels, which could signal increased risk for investors.

The persistency rate decreased significantly year-over-year, dropping from 86% to 82%, suggesting a potential decline in customer retention and satisfaction.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Highlights











Annualized return on equity for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 13.0% and annualized adjusted operating return on equity was 13.5%. This compares to third quarter 2024 results of 14.7% and 14.8%, respectively, and to fourth quarter 2023 results of 13.8% and 13.9%, respectively.











Capital and Liquidity











We returned $354 million to shareholders in 2024 inclusive of quarterly dividends and share repurchases.



We returned $354 million to shareholders in 2024 inclusive of quarterly dividends and share repurchases.



During the quarter, we announced two quota share reinsurance agreements with a panel of highly-rated reinsurers that will cede approximately 27% of a portion of expected new insurance written for the 2025 and 2026 book years.



During the quarter, we announced two quota share reinsurance agreements with a panel of highly-rated reinsurers that will cede approximately 27% of a portion of expected new insurance written for the 2025 and 2026 book years.



As previously announced, we paid approximately $28 million, or $0.185 per share, dividend in the fourth quarter.



As previously announced, we paid approximately $28 million, or $0.185 per share, dividend in the fourth quarter.



For the full year 2024, we repurchased 7.6 million shares at a weighted average share price of $31.95 for a total of $243 million.



For the full year 2024, we repurchased 7.6 million shares at a weighted average share price of $31.95 for a total of $243 million.



EMICO completed a distribution of approximately $230 million in the fourth quarter that will primarily be used to support our ability to return capital to shareholders and bolster financial flexibility.



EMICO completed a distribution of approximately $230 million in the fourth quarter that will primarily be used to support our ability to return capital to shareholders and bolster financial flexibility.



Enact Holdings, Inc. held $243 million of cash and cash equivalents plus $298 million of invested assets as of December 31, 2024. Combined cash and invested assets increased $98 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to a contribution from EMICO, partially offset by share buybacks and our quarterly dividend.



Enact Holdings, Inc. held $243 million of cash and cash equivalents plus $298 million of invested assets as of December 31, 2024. Combined cash and invested assets increased $98 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to a contribution from EMICO, partially offset by share buybacks and our quarterly dividend.



PMIERs sufficiency was 167% and $2.1 billion above the PMIERs requirements, compared to 173% and $2.2 billion above the PMIERs requirements in the third quarter of 2024.











Recent Events











In January 2025, Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”) upgraded the Insurer Financial Strength rating for EMICO to A from A- and also upgraded Enact’s senior debt rating to BBB. The outlook for both ratings is stable.



In January 2025, Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”) upgraded the Insurer Financial Strength rating for EMICO to A from A- and also upgraded Enact’s senior debt rating to BBB. The outlook for both ratings is stable.



Subsequent to quarter end, we announced two excess of loss reinsurance agreements with a panel of highly rated reinsurers that will provide ~$225M and ~$260M of coverage on a portion of expected new insurance written for the 2025 and 2026 book years, respectively.



Subsequent to quarter end, we announced two excess of loss reinsurance agreements with a panel of highly rated reinsurers that will provide ~$225M and ~$260M of coverage on a portion of expected new insurance written for the 2025 and 2026 book years, respectively.



We repurchased approximately 2.1 million shares at an average price of $34.75 for a total of approximately $74 million in the quarter. Additionally, through January 31, 2024, we repurchased 0.6 million shares at an average price of $32.60 for a total of $19 million. There remains approximately $74 million of our $250 million repurchase authorization.



We repurchased approximately 2.1 million shares at an average price of $34.75 for a total of approximately $74 million in the quarter. Additionally, through January 31, 2024, we repurchased 0.6 million shares at an average price of $32.60 for a total of $19 million. There remains approximately $74 million of our $250 million repurchase authorization.



We announced today that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.185 per common share, payable on March 14, 2025, to shareholders of record on February 21, 2025.











Conference Call and Financial Supplement Information









This press release, the fourth quarter 2024 financial supplement and earnings presentation are now posted on the Company’s website, https://ir.enactmi.com. Investors are encouraged to review these materials.





Enact will discuss third quarter financial results in a conference call tomorrow, Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern). Participants interested in joining the call’s live question and answer session are required to pre-register by clicking



here



to obtain your dial-in number and unique PIN. It is recommended to join at least 15 minutes in advance, although you may register ahead of the call and dial in at any time during the call. If you wish to join the call but do not plan to ask questions, a live webcast of the event will be available on our website,



https://ir.enactmi.com/news-and-events/events



.





The webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website for one year.









About Enact









Enact (Nasdaq: ACT), operating principally through its wholly-owned subsidiary Enact Mortgage Insurance Corporation since 1981, is a leading U.S. private mortgage insurance provider committed to helping more people achieve the dream of homeownership. Building on a deep understanding of lenders' businesses and a legacy of financial strength, we partner with lenders to bring best-in class service, leading underwriting expertise, and extensive risk and capital management to the mortgage process, helping to put more people in homes and keep them there. By empowering customers and their borrowers, Enact seeks to positively impact the lives of those in the communities in which it serves in a sustainable way. Enact is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.









Safe Harbor Statement









This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results, the related assumptions underlying our expected results, guidance concerning the future return of capital and the quotations of management. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as “will,” “may,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “could,” “should,” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that we cannot predict, including risks related to an economic downturn or a recession in the United States and in other countries around the world; changes in political, business, regulatory, and economic conditions; changes in or to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the “GSEs”), whether through Federal legislation, restructurings or a shift in business practices; failure to continue to meet the mortgage insurer eligibility requirements of the GSEs; competition for customers; lenders or investors seeking alternatives to private mortgage insurance; an increase in the number of loans insured through Federal government mortgage insurance programs, including those offered by the Federal Housing Administration; and other factors described in the risk factors contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Enact believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Enact can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.









GAAP/Non-GAAP Disclosure Discussion









This communication includes the non-GAAP financial measures entitled “adjusted operating income (loss)”, “adjusted operating income (loss) per share," and “adjusted operating return on equity." Adjusted operating income (loss) per share is derived from adjusted operating income (loss). The chief operating decision maker evaluates performance and allocates resources on the basis of adjusted operating income (loss). Enact Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) defines adjusted operating income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding the after-tax effects of net investment gains (losses), restructuring costs and infrequent or unusual non-operating items, and gain (loss) on the extinguishment of debt. The Company excludes net investment gains (losses), gains (losses) on the extinguishment of debt and infrequent or unusual non-operating items because the Company does not consider them to be related to the operating performance of the Company and other activities. The recognition of realized investment gains or losses can vary significantly across periods as the activity is highly discretionary based on the timing of individual securities sales due to such factors as market opportunities or exposure management. Trends in the profitability of our fundamental operating activities can be more clearly identified without the fluctuations of these realized gains and losses. We do not view them to be indicative of our fundamental operating activities. Therefore, these items are excluded from our calculation of adjusted operating income. In addition, adjusted operating income (loss) per share is derived from adjusted operating income (loss) divided by shares outstanding. Adjusted operating return on equity is calculated as annualized adjusted operating income for the period indicated divided by the average of current period and prior periods’ ending total stockholders’ equity.





While some of these items may be significant components of net income (loss) in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company believes that adjusted operating income (loss) and measures that are derived from or incorporate adjusted operating income (loss), including adjusted operating income (loss) per share on a basic and diluted basis and adjusted operating return on equity, are appropriate measures that are useful to investors because they identify the income (loss) attributable to the ongoing operations of the business. Management also uses adjusted operating income (loss) as a basis for determining awards and compensation for senior management and to evaluate performance on a basis comparable to that used by analysts. Adjusted operating income (loss) and adjusted operating income (loss) per share on a basic and diluted basis are not substitutes for net income (loss) available to Enact Holdings, Inc.’s common stockholders or net income (loss) available to Enact Holdings, Inc.’s common stockholders per share on a basic and diluted basis determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, the Company’s definition of adjusted operating income (loss) may differ from the definitions used by other companies.





Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) available to Enact Holdings, Inc.’s common stockholders to adjusted operating income (loss) assume a 21% tax rate.





The tables at the end of this press release provide a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted operating income (loss) and U.S. GAAP return on equity to adjusted operating return on equity for the three months and twelve months ending December 31, 2024 and 2023, as well as for the three months ended September 30, 2024







Exhibit A:





Consolidated Statements of Income (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

















4Q24









3Q24









4Q23













2024

















2023

















REVENUES:































Premiums





$245,735









$249,055









$240,101









$980,104









$957,075













Net investment income









62,624













61,056













56,161













240,564













207,369













Net investment gains (losses)









(7,167)













(1,243)













(876)













(22,807)













(14,022)













Other income









584













720













804













3,913













3,264















Total revenues













301,776

















309,588

















296,190

















1,201,774

















1,153,686













































LOSSES AND EXPENSES:































Losses incurred









23,813













12,164













24,372













38,657













27,165













Acquisition and operating expenses, net of deferrals









55,325













53,091













56,560













213,310













212,491













Amortization of deferred acquisition costs and intangibles









2,522













2,586













2,566













9,659













10,654













Interest expense









12,262













12,290













12,948













51,157













51,867













Loss on debt extinguishment









0













0













0













10,930













0















Total losses and expenses













93,922

















80,131

















96,446

















323,713

















302,177













































INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES











207,854













229,457













199,744













878,061













851,509













Provision for income taxes









45,116













48,788













42,436













189,993













185,998















NET INCOME









$





162,738













$





180,669













$





157,308













$





688,068













$





665,511











































Net investment (gains) losses









7,167













1,243













876













22,807













14,022













Costs associated with reorganization









411













848













408













4,652













(131)













Loss on debt extinguishment









0













0













0













10,930













0













Taxes on adjustments









(1,591)













(439)













(270)













(8,061)













(2,917)















Adjusted Operating Income









$





168,725













$





182,321













$





158,322













$





718,396













$





676,485













































Loss ratio







(1)













10%













5%













10%













4%













3%















Expense ratio







(2)













24%













22%













25%













23%













23%















Earnings Per Share Data:































Net Income per share





























Basic





$1.06









$1.16









$0.99









$4.40









$4.14













Diluted





$1.05









$1.15









$0.98









$4.37









$4.11













Adj operating income per share





























Basic





$1.10









$1.17









$0.99









$4.60









$4.21













Diluted





$1.09









$1.16









$0.98









$4.56









$4.18













Weighted-average common shares outstanding





























Basic









153,537













155,561













159,655













156,277













160,870













Diluted









154,542













157,016













160,895













157,554













161,847











































(1)



The ratio of losses incurred to net earned premiums.























(2)



The ratio of acquisition and operating expenses, net of deferrals, and amortization of deferred acquisition costs and intangibles to net earned premiums. Expenses associated with strategic transaction preparations and restructuring costs increased the expense ratio by one percentage point for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, and zero percentage points for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023. Expenses associated with strategic transaction preparations and restructuring costs increased the expense ratio by one percentage point for the year ended December 31, 2024 and zero percentage points for the year ended December 31, 2023.



















Exhibit B:





Consolidated Balance Sheets (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)













Assets









4Q24









3Q24









4Q23











Investments:





















Fixed maturity securities available-for-sale, at fair value





$5,624,773









$5,652,399









$5,266,141













Short term investments









3,367













1,550













20,219















Total investments













5,628,140

















5,653,949

















5,286,360















Cash and cash equivalents









599,432













673,363













615,683













Accrued investment income









49,595













45,954













41,559













Deferred acquisition costs









23,771













24,160













25,006













Premiums receivable









53,031













48,834













45,070













Other assets









102,549













100,723













88,306













Deferred tax asset









65,013













50,063













88,489















Total assets









$





6,521,531













$





6,597,046













$





6,190,473





































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity























Liabilities:





















Loss reserves





$524,715









$510,401









$518,191













Unearned premiums









114,680













121,382













149,330













Other liabilities









142,990













186,312













145,189













Long-term borrowings









743,050













742,706













745,416















Total liabilities













1,525,435

















1,560,801

















1,558,126















Equity:





















Common stock









1,523













1,544













1,593













Additional paid-in capital









2,076,788













2,145,518













2,310,891













Accumulated other comprehensive income









(207,455)













(101,984)













(230,400)













Retained earnings









3,125,240













2,991,167













2,550,263















Total equity













4,996,096

















5,036,245

















4,632,347

















Total liabilities and equity









$





6,521,531













$





6,597,046













$





6,190,473



































Book value per share





$32.80









$32.61









$29.07













Book value per share excluding AOCI





$34.16









$33.27









$30.52



































U.S. GAAP ROE







(1)













13.0%













14.7%













13.8%













Net investment (gains) losses









0.6%













0.1%













0.1%













Costs associated with reorganization









0.0%













0.1%













0.0%













(Gains) losses on early extinguishment of debt









0.0%













0.0%













0.0%













Taxes on adjustments





(0.1)%













0.0%













0.0%















Adjusted Operating ROE







(2)















13.5





%

















14.8





%

















13.9





%





































Debt to Capital Ratio













13





%

















13





%

















14





%





































(1)



Calculated as annualized net income for the period indicated divided by the average of current period and prior periods’ ending total stockholders’ equity











(2)



Calculated as annualized adjusted operating income for the period indicated divided by the average of current period and prior periods’ ending total stockholders’ equity

















