Enact Holdings Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Enact Holdings Inc. (ACT) revealed a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $163.50 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $180.67 million, or $1.15 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Enact Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $165.89 million or $1.12 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.6% to $311.46 million from $309.59 million last year.

