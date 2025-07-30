Enact Holdings Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Enact Holdings Inc. (ACT) reported earnings for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $167.81 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $183.67 million, or $1.16 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Enact Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $173.59 million or $1.15 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.0% to $304.89 million from $298.83 million last year.

Enact Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $167.81 Mln. vs. $183.67 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.11 vs. $1.16 last year. -Revenue: $304.89 Mln vs. $298.83 Mln last year.

