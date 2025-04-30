Enact Holdings Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Enact Holdings Inc. (ACT) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $165.78 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $160.99 million, or $1.01 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Enact Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $168.84 million or $1.10 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.09 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to $306.78 million from $291.58 million last year.

Enact Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

