Enact Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Increase and Authorizes New $350 Million Share Repurchase Program

Enact Holdings declares a quarterly dividend increase and authorizes a $350 million share repurchase program to enhance shareholder value.

Enact Holdings, Inc. has announced a 14% increase in its quarterly dividend, declaring $0.21 per common share, payable on June 11, 2025, to shareholders of record by May 19, 2025. The company also initiated a new share repurchase program allowing for the potential purchase of up to $350 million in common stock, in addition to the remaining $6 million from an existing $250 million program. CEO Rohit Gupta emphasized the company's commitment to shareholder value, highlighting a consistent record of dividend increases. The repurchase program will be implemented opportunistically, subject to market conditions and other factors, and does not require Enact to buy back a specific amount of stock. Enact, headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, is a leading provider of private mortgage insurance, dedicated to promoting homeownership through strong partnerships with lenders.

Potential Positives

Enact Holdings, Inc. declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, representing a 14% increase from the previous quarter, signaling strong financial health and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The authorization of a new share repurchase program allowing for the purchase of up to $350 million of common stock demonstrates the company's confidence in its stock value and intention to enhance shareholder value.

The company's history of raising its quarterly dividend every year for the past three years reflects consistent financial performance and reliability in capital allocation.

Engagement with Genworth Holdings, Inc. to repurchase shares indicates a strategic move to stabilize ownership interest and potentially improve market perception of the company's stock.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a share repurchase program may indicate concerns about the company's stock performance, suggesting a lack of growth opportunities that could warrant investing in the business instead of buying back shares.

The fact that a portion of the previous share repurchase program remains unutilized (only $6 million out of $250 million) might raise questions regarding the effectiveness of the company's previous repurchase efforts.

The lack of a specified expiration date or commitment to acquire any amount of common stock in the new repurchase program may lead to uncertainty among investors regarding the company's future capital allocation strategies.

FAQ

What dividend did Enact Holdings announce for Q2 2025?

Enact Holdings announced a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per common share, a 14% increase from the previous quarter.

When will the new dividend be payable?

The new dividend will be payable on June 11, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 19, 2025.

What is the amount of the new share repurchase program?

Enact authorized a new share repurchase program for up to $350 million of its common stock.

How has Enact’s dividend policy changed over the years?

Enact has raised its quarterly dividend every year since its inception three years ago, showcasing strong financial performance.

What factors may influence Enact's share repurchase timing?

The timing and amount of share repurchases will depend on share price, capital availability, and market conditions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ACT Insider Trading Activity

$ACT insiders have traded $ACT stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOLDINGS, INC. GENWORTH has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,322,652 shares for an estimated $113,294,295 .

. BRIAN GOULD (EVP & Chief Operations Officer) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $504,000

EVAN STOLOVE (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,261 shares for an estimated $280,366 .

. MICHAEL DERSTINE (EVP and Chief Risk Officer) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $236,390

$ACT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of $ACT stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RALEIGH, N.C., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Enact Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACT)



announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per common share, an increase of 14% from the prior quarter’s dividend. This dividend will be payable on June 11, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 19, 2025.





Additionally, Enact’s Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program under which the company may purchase up to $350 million of its common stock. The new share repurchase authorization is in addition to the company’s current $250 million share repurchase program, of which $6 million remains as of April 25, 2025.





“Our increased dividend and new share repurchase program reflect our continued commitment to creating value for our shareholders,” said Rohit Gupta, Enact’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “With today’s announcement, we have raised our quarterly dividend every year since its inception three years ago, underscoring the strength of our financial performance and confidence in our business. Going forward we will continue to take a thoughtful and disciplined approach to our capital allocation priorities.”





Enact’s new share repurchase program authorizes the purchase of up to $350 million of the company’s common stock utilizing a variety of methods, including open market purchases, and privately negotiated transactions, and may be made under Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 trading plans, at such times and in such amounts as management deems appropriate. In support, Enact has entered into an agreement with Genworth Holdings, Inc. to repurchase its Enact shares as part of the program to maintain Genworth’s current ownership interest in Enact.





Enact expects the timing and amount of any share repurchases will be opportunistic and will depend on a variety of factors, including Enact’s share price, capital availability, business and market conditions, regulatory requirements, and debt covenant restrictions. The program does not obligate Enact to acquire any amount of common stock, it may be suspended or terminated at any time at the Company’s discretion without prior notice, and it does not have a specified expiration date.







About Enact Holdings, Inc.











Enact





(Nasdaq: ACT), operating principally through its wholly-owned subsidiary Enact Mortgage Insurance Corporation since 1981, is a leading U.S. private mortgage insurance provider committed to helping more people achieve the dream of homeownership. Building on a deep understanding of lenders' businesses and a legacy of financial strength, we partner with lenders to bring best-in class service, leading underwriting expertise, and extensive risk and capital management to the mortgage process, helping to put more people in homes and keep them there. By empowering customers and their borrowers, Enact seeks to positively impact the lives of those in the communities in which it serves in a sustainable way. Enact is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.





