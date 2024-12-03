Enact Holdings enters two quota share reinsurance agreements

Enact Holdings (ACT) announced that its flagship legal entity, Enact Mortgage Insurance Corporation, has entered into two quota share reinsurance agreements with a broad panel of highly-rated reinsurers. Under the agreements, and subject to certain conditions, Enact will cede approximately 27% of a portion of expected new insurance written for the period from January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2025 and will cede approximately 27% of a portion of expected new insurance written for the period from January 1, 2026 through December 31, 2026.

