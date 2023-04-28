Enact Holdings (ACT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Enact Holdings Inc (Symbol: ACT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.13, changing hands as high as $24.18 per share. Enact Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACT's low point in its 52 week range is $20.32 per share, with $28.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.10.

