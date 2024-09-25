Is Enact Holdings (ACT) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Enact Holdings, Inc. (ACT) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Enact Holdings, Inc. is one of 859 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Enact Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACT's full-year earnings has moved 5.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ACT has gained about 24.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 17.4% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Enact Holdings, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Arch Capital Group (ACGL). The stock is up 52.6% year-to-date.

For Arch Capital Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Enact Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry, a group that includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #54 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 14.2% so far this year, so ACT is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Arch Capital Group belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. This 40-stock industry is currently ranked #19. The industry has moved +27.4% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Enact Holdings, Inc. and Arch Capital Group. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Enact Holdings, Inc. (ACT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.