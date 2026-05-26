Enact Holdings About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (ACT)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/28/26, Enact Holdings Inc (Symbol: ACT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.24, payable on 6/18/26. As a percentage of ACT's recent stock price of $42.95, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of Enact Holdings Inc to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when ACT shares open for trading on 5/28/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ACT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.24% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACT's low point in its 52 week range is $33.9401 per share, with $44.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.05.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ACT makes up 2.28% of the ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (Symbol: SIXS) which is trading higher by about 0.3% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding ACT).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to ACT, which trades under the symbol ACT.PRA — more info ».

In Tuesday trading, Enact Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further ACT Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.