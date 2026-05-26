Enact Holdings About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (ACT)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ACT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.24% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ACT's low point in its 52 week range is $33.9401 per share, with $44.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.05.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ACT makes up 2.28% of the ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (Symbol: SIXS) which is trading higher by about 0.3% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding ACT).
According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to ACT, which trades under the symbol ACT.PRA — more info ».
In Tuesday trading, Enact Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Further ACT Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.