Markets

Enact Holdings About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (ACT)

May 26, 2026 — 10:54 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/28/26, Enact Holdings Inc (Symbol: ACT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.24, payable on 6/18/26. As a percentage of ACT's recent stock price of $42.95, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of Enact Holdings Inc to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when ACT shares open for trading on 5/28/26.

ACT+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ACT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.24% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Enact Holdings Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, ACT's low point in its 52 week range is $33.9401 per share, with $44.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.05.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ACT makes up 2.28% of the ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (Symbol: SIXS) which is trading higher by about 0.3% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding ACT).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to ACT, which trades under the symbol ACT.PRA — more info ».

In Tuesday trading, Enact Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further ACT Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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