Enabling the Energy Transition: Industry Report and Investment Case

By Ron Pernick, Clean Edge Sara Mehle, Nasdaq

Corporate, Investor, and Government Net-Zero and Clean-Energy Initiatives are Driving a New Era in the Energy Transition

The energy transition represents a massive shift in how we produce power, moving from fossil fuels to sources that produce little or no carbon. A range of products and services are enabling this transition, including:

Renewable Energy : Energy sources including solar, wind, geothermal, and hydroelectric power

: Energy sources including solar, wind, geothermal, and hydroelectric power Energy Storage & Conversion : Offerings such as advanced lithium-ion batteries, solid-state batteries, pumped hydro and other long-duration storage solutions, inverters, and fuel cells

: Offerings such as advanced lithium-ion batteries, solid-state batteries, pumped hydro and other long-duration storage solutions, inverters, and fuel cells Smart Grid & Grid Infrastructure : Products and services that enable a resilient modern grid, such as transmission and distribution systems, smart devices and meters, and enabling software

: Products and services that enable a resilient modern grid, such as transmission and distribution systems, smart devices and meters, and enabling software Energy Intelligence : Products including smart meters, energy management systems, power controls, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs)

: Products including smart meters, energy management systems, power controls, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) Enabling Materials: Mined, manufactured, and recycled materials such as lithium, silicon carbide, gallium nitride, copper, nickel, rare earths, and waste-derived fuels

The Five Major Drivers of Clean Tech

We are about halfway through the global energy transition, as businesses, utilities, consumers, and other stakeholders embrace the benefits of clean energy. The current transition period began around the turn of the 21st century and is expected to take about 50 years. At the forefront of this dramatic shift has been the rapid growth of renewable energy (primarily solar and wind), the recent rise of energy storage and electric vehicles (EVs), and the advent of smart and connected electric grids.

