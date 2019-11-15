Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2019

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.331 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ENBL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.65, the dividend yield is 13.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ENBL was $9.65, representing a -41.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.49 and a 0.84% increase over the 52 week low of $9.57.

ENBL is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD). ENBL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.18. Zacks Investment Research reports ENBL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -7.21%, compared to an industry average of 5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ENBL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ENBL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ENBL as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Index Shares (ZMLP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ZMLP with an decrease of -11.79% over the last 100 days.

