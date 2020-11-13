Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 16, 2020

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.165 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ENBL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ENBL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.9, the dividend yield is 13.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ENBL was $4.9, representing a -54.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.81 and a 204.35% increase over the 52 week low of $1.61.

ENBL is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG). ENBL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.11. Zacks Investment Research reports ENBL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -33.66%, compared to an industry average of -9.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ENBL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

