Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.165 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ENBL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that ENBL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.31, the dividend yield is 7.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ENBL was $8.31, representing a -16.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.91 and a 102.68% increase over the 52 week low of $4.10.

ENBL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.94. Zacks Investment Research reports ENBL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.35%, compared to an industry average of -10.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the enbl Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ENBL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ENBL as a top-10 holding:

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF ETF (GYLD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GYLD with an decrease of -6.62% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ENBL at 0.85%.

