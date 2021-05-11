Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 12, 2021

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.165 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ENBL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that ENBL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.29, the dividend yield is 7.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ENBL was $8.29, representing a -4.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.71 and a 128.37% increase over the 52 week low of $3.63.

ENBL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.2. Zacks Investment Research reports ENBL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -10.14%, compared to an industry average of -2.6%.

