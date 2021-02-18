Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 19, 2021

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.165 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ENBL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ENBL has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ENBL was $6.11, representing a -30.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.85 and a 279.5% increase over the 52 week low of $1.61.

ENBL is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD). ENBL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.11. Zacks Investment Research reports ENBL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -92.08%, compared to an industry average of -4.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ENBL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ENBL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ENBL as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (CVY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CVY with an increase of 37.76% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ENBL at 1.23%.

