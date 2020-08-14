Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 17, 2020

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.165 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ENBL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -50.15% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.94, the dividend yield is 11.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ENBL was $5.94, representing a -54.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.99 and a 268.94% increase over the 52 week low of $1.61.

ENBL is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and TC Energy Corporation (TRP). ENBL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.57. Zacks Investment Research reports ENBL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -45.54%, compared to an industry average of -11.6%.

Interested in gaining exposure to ENBL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ENBL as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV)

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (CVY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CVY with an increase of 54.14% over the last 100 days. MDIV has the highest percent weighting of ENBL at 1.7%.

