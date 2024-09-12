News & Insights

Enable Injections, Sobi Partner To Distribute EnFuse Injector For Subcutaneous Delivery Of Aspaveli

September 12, 2024 — 08:08 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Healthcare innovation company Enable Injections, Inc. and biotechnology company Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB or Sobi, announced Thursday an international development and distribution agreement for the enFuse Injector, for the subcutaneous delivery of Aspaveli (pegcetacoplan).

The enFuse Injector, to be produced by Enable and distributed by Sobi, is designed to streamline and improve patients' self-administration experience with minimal disruption to their daily lives via the use of wearable enFuse technology. This allows wearable, hidden needle drug delivery through a simple injection under the skin.

Enable is currently working with a number of pharmaceutical partners to conduct clinical trials and plan for joint commercial launch of their therapies in combination with the enFuse technology. The first enFuse combination product received U.S. FDA approval in 2023.

