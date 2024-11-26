Emyria Secures $2.525M to Boost Mental Health Programs

Emyria Ltd (AU:EMD) has released an update.
Emyria Ltd has secured $2.525 million in a placement supported by sophisticated investors to expand its mental health treatment programs, including those for PTSD and treatment-resistant depression, addressing significant unmet needs in Australia. The funds will help scale the company’s innovative treatment model, backed by a skilled clinical team and collaboration with major health payers, to improve patient access and wellbeing. Chairman Greg Hutchinson played a key role by committing $1 million of the investment.
