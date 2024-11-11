News & Insights

Emyria Responds to ASX Query Amidst Market Speculation

November 11, 2024 — 11:37 pm EST

Emyria Ltd (AU:EMD) has released an update.

Emyria Ltd has addressed a recent price query from ASX, stating that it is unaware of any undisclosed information that could explain the recent trading activity in its securities. The company attributes the interest to media speculation about potential policy changes in the U.S. regarding psychedelics, which may have sparked public interest. Emyria further anticipates an R&D Tax Incentive refund and is considering the timing for an equity capital raising.

