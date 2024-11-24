Emyria Ltd Initiates Trading Halt for Capital Raising

Emyria Ltd (AU:EMD) has released an update.

Emyria Ltd (ASX: EMD) has requested a trading halt on its securities pending a significant announcement related to capital raising. The halt will remain in effect until the announcement is made or when normal trading resumes on November 27, 2024. Investors are eagerly awaiting further details that could impact the company’s market position.

