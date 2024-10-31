News & Insights

Emyria Ltd Announces New Share Issue Plan

October 31, 2024 — 01:28 am EDT

Emyria Ltd (AU:EMD) has released an update.

Emyria Ltd is set to issue 6,250,000 fully paid ordinary shares, as announced on October 31, 2024. This planned securities placement is aimed at enhancing the company’s capital structure and supporting its strategic initiatives. Investors keen on stock market opportunities may find Emyria’s move noteworthy as it seeks to bolster its market position.

