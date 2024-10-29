Emyria Ltd Announces Key Growth and Innovation Milestones

Emyria Ltd (AU:EMD) has released an update.

Emyria Ltd, listed on the ASX, reported significant advancements in the third quarter of 2024, showcasing a 25% reduction in operating cash outflows and a 41% increase in clinical visits at its Empax Centre. The company also received a major grant to develop MDMA-inspired treatments and gained ethics endorsement for its psilocybin program, highlighting its strategic focus on innovative mental health therapies. These developments underscore Emyria’s strong position in the mental health sector and potential for future growth.

