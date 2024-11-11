News & Insights

Stocks

Emyria Limited Announces Successful AGM Resolutions

November 11, 2024 — 10:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Emyria Ltd (AU:EMD) has released an update.

Emyria Limited has announced that all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting were successfully passed by a poll. Key outcomes included the approval of the remuneration report, the election of Mr. Greg Hutchinson and Dr. Karen Smith as directors, and the approval of a 10% placement facility. These results signify strong shareholder support, which could be a positive indicator for potential investors.

For further insights into AU:EMD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.