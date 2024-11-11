Emyria Limited Announces Successful AGM Resolutions

Emyria Ltd (AU:EMD) has released an update.

Emyria Limited has announced that all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting were successfully passed by a poll. Key outcomes included the approval of the remuneration report, the election of Mr. Greg Hutchinson and Dr. Karen Smith as directors, and the approval of a 10% placement facility. These results signify strong shareholder support, which could be a positive indicator for potential investors.

