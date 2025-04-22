Is EMX Royalty (EMX) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. EMX Royalty Corp. (EMX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

EMX Royalty Corp. is one of 232 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. EMX Royalty Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EMX's full-year earnings has moved 66.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, EMX has returned 25.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 0.9% on average. This shows that EMX Royalty Corp. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Basic Materials sector, Givaudan SA (GVDNY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 6.7%.

The consensus estimate for Givaudan SA's current year EPS has increased 0.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, EMX Royalty Corp. is a member of the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 58 individual companies and currently sits at #151 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.8% so far this year, meaning that EMX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Givaudan SA falls under the Chemical - Specialty industry. Currently, this industry has 37 stocks and is ranked #181. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -4.1%.

EMX Royalty Corp. and Givaudan SA could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

