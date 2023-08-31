EMX Royalty (EMX) Price Target Increased by 16.96% to 3.59

The average one-year price target for EMX Royalty (AMEX:EMX) has been revised to 3.59 / share. This is an increase of 16.96% from the prior estimate of 3.07 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.55 to a high of 3.69 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 106.17% from the latest reported closing price of 1.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in EMX Royalty. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 13.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EMX is 0.23%, a decrease of 9.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.01% to 10,991K shares. The put/call ratio of EMX is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sprott holds 3,793K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,382K shares, representing an increase of 10.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMX by 3.79% over the last quarter.

Mason Hill Advisors holds 1,606K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Euro Pacific Asset Management holds 1,542K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,688K shares, representing a decrease of 9.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMX by 17.74% over the last quarter.

U S Global Investors holds 1,250K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

USERX - Gold and Precious Metals Fund holds 1,250K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EMX Royalty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EMX is a precious, base and battery metal royalty company. EMX's investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to risks inherent to operating companies.

