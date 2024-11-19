News & Insights

EMvision’s Director Acquires 200,000 Options

November 19, 2024 — 09:51 pm EST

EMvision Medical Devices Ltd. (AU:EMV) has released an update.

EMvision Medical Devices Ltd. has announced a change in director Patryk Kania’s interest, with the acquisition of 200,000 unlisted options at an exercise price of $3.15, set to expire on December 31, 2027. This move was approved during the company’s Annual General Meeting, indicating strategic positioning by the director.

