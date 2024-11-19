EMvision’s Director Acquires 200,000 Options

EMvision Medical Devices Ltd. (AU:EMV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

EMvision Medical Devices Ltd. has announced a change in director Patryk Kania’s interest, with the acquisition of 200,000 unlisted options at an exercise price of $3.15, set to expire on December 31, 2027. This move was approved during the company’s Annual General Meeting, indicating strategic positioning by the director.

For further insights into AU:EMV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.