EMVision’s AI Shows Promise in Stroke Detection

EMVision Medical Devices Ltd has shared promising results from the second stage of their pre-validation clinical trials, confirming the efficacy of their artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms in detecting ischaemic strokes. Their technology, which has shown an ability to differentiate between haemorrhagic and ischaemic stroke cases, is advancing towards the final stage of trials with positive implications for improving stroke diagnosis and patient outcomes. The company’s AI model has demonstrated a notable capability to identify early onset hyperacute ischaemic strokes, which are typically challenging to detect with standard non-contrast computed tomography.

