News & Insights

Stocks

EMVision’s AI Shows Promise in Stroke Detection

May 26, 2024 — 06:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

EMvision Medical Devices Ltd. (AU:EMV) has released an update.

EMVision Medical Devices Ltd has shared promising results from the second stage of their pre-validation clinical trials, confirming the efficacy of their artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms in detecting ischaemic strokes. Their technology, which has shown an ability to differentiate between haemorrhagic and ischaemic stroke cases, is advancing towards the final stage of trials with positive implications for improving stroke diagnosis and patient outcomes. The company’s AI model has demonstrated a notable capability to identify early onset hyperacute ischaemic strokes, which are typically challenging to detect with standard non-contrast computed tomography.

For further insights into AU:EMV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.