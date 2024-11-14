EMV Capital’s PDS Biotech Updates on Trials and Financials

NetScientific (GB:EMVC) has released an update.

EMV Capital’s portfolio company, PDS Biotechnology, has updated its clinical programs and financial results for the third quarter of 2024, showing a net loss of $10.7 million. The company is advancing its VERSATILE-003 Phase 3 trial for HPV16-positive head and neck cancer, with FDA clearance expected by mid-December. PDS Biotech is also exploring further development of its Versamune® HPV immunotherapy following promising results in treating cervical cancer.

For further insights into GB:EMVC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.