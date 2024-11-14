EMV Capital’s PDS Biotech Updates on Trials and Finances

NetScientific (GB:EMVC) has released an update.

EMV Capital’s portfolio company, PDS Biotechnology, has announced updates on its clinical programs and financial results for Q3 2024. The biotech firm, which focuses on immunotherapy and cancer vaccines, is advancing its VERSATILE-003 Phase 3 trial for HPV16-positive head and neck cancers, with an FDA decision expected soon. Despite a slight net loss, PDS Biotech reports promising trial results and continues to invest significantly in research and development.

