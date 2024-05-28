Emu NL Secures Funding for Copper Exploration

Emu NL (AU:EMU) has released an update.

Emu NL has announced a capital raising of $1.45 million, targeting the advancement of their Fiery Creek Copper Prospect exploration within the Georgetown Project in North Queensland. The raise includes a $250k placement to select investors and a fully underwritten 3:5 non-renounceable rights issue aimed at raising an additional $1.2 million. Funds will support advanced field work, including potential drilling programs, in pursuit of developing what is believed to be a massive scale copper porphyry system.

