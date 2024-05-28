News & Insights

Stocks

Emu NL Plans New Securities Issue

May 28, 2024 — 10:18 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Emu NL (AU:EMU) has released an update.

Emu NL has announced a new proposal to issue 10 million ordinary fully paid securities, with the intention to place them on the market by the 31st of May, 2024. The company has provided this information to the ASX, complying with the necessary listing rules and seeking quotation for these securities upon issue.

For further insights into AU:EMU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.