Emu NL Plans New Securities Issue

Emu NL (AU:EMU) has released an update.

Emu NL has announced a new proposal to issue 10 million ordinary fully paid securities, with the intention to place them on the market by the 31st of May, 2024. The company has provided this information to the ASX, complying with the necessary listing rules and seeking quotation for these securities upon issue.

For further insights into AU:EMU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.