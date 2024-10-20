Emu NL to Issue 21 Million New Shares

Emu NL (AU:EMU) has released an update.

Emu NL has announced plans to issue 21 million fully paid ordinary shares, scheduled for release on October 25, 2024. This strategic move aims to enhance the company’s financial standing and attract new investors. Shareholders and market analysts will be keenly observing the impact of this significant issuance on the stock market.

