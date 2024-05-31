Emu NL Announces Quotation of New Shares

Emu NL (AU:EMU) has released an update.

Emu NL, a listed entity on the ASX, has applied for the quotation of 10 million new ordinary shares to be issued on May 31, 2024. This move is set to potentially impact its stock market presence, making it a point of interest for investors and market watchers.

