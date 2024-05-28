News & Insights

EMU NL Announces Major Securities Offering

May 28, 2024 — 10:18 pm EDT

Emu NL (AU:EMU) has released an update.

EMU NL has announced a new standard pro rata securities issue, proposing to offer up to 48,005,533 ordinary fully paid shares. The key dates for investors to note are the ex-date on June 4, 2024, and the offer closing on June 24, 2024, with the issue date set for June 27, 2024. This move by EMU NL aims to expand its financial base and invites interested investors to participate before the offer closes.

