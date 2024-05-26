Emu NL Announces Imminent Trading Halt

Emu NL (AU:EMU) has released an update.

Emu NL, listed as EMU on the ASX, has requested an immediate trading halt pending an announcement about an upcoming equity raise. The halt is to remain in effect until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on 29 May 2024 or the release of the announcement to the market. The company has complied with all necessary ASX Listing Rules and is not aware of any issues that would prevent the granting of the halt.

