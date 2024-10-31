News & Insights

Emu NL Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

October 31, 2024 — 11:37 pm EDT

Emu NL (AU:EMU) has released an update.

Emu NL has announced its Annual General Meeting to be held on November 29, 2024, at the Celtic Club in West Perth. The meeting will provide shareholders an opportunity to review the company’s performance and discuss future strategies. Shareholders are encouraged to seek professional advice to make informed voting decisions.

