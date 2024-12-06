Emu NL Amends ASX Release, Ensures Compliance

Emu NL (AU:EMU) has released an update.

Emu NL has retracted photos from a recent ASX release due to non-compliance with ASX guidelines, advising investors to disregard these images when making investment decisions. The company emphasizes that the retraction does not affect other content related to their Yataga Copper Project. This move underscores Emu NL’s commitment to maintaining transparency and regulatory adherence.

