News & Insights

US Markets

EMSC revises Dominican Republic region earthquake to magnitude 5.3

November 10, 2023 — 12:38 pm EST

Written by Utkarsh Shetti for Reuters ->

Adds revision of magnitude

Nov 10 (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck the Dominican Republic region, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Friday.

The earthquake was at a depth of 14 km (8.7 miles), EMSC said.

EMSC had earlier pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 5.9 before revising it to 5.3.

(Reporting by Utkarsh Shetti in Bengaluru)

((UtkarshUmesh.Shetti@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.