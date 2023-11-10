EMSC revises Dominican Republic region earthquake to magnitude 5.3

Adds revision of magnitude

Nov 10 (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck the Dominican Republic region, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Friday.

The earthquake was at a depth of 14 km (8.7 miles), EMSC said.

EMSC had earlier pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 5.9 before revising it to 5.3.

(Reporting by Utkarsh Shetti in Bengaluru)

