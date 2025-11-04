Markets

EMS Group Confirms EBIT Outlook For 2025

November 04, 2025 — 08:19 am EST

(RTTNews) - Ems-Chemie Holding AG N (EMC1.F), Tuesday confirmed its outlook for the business year 2025, which was earlier announced in its Third-Quarter Report dated October 16, 2025.

The company now sees net operating income slightly above previous year.

Also, the financial services provider Kepler Cheuvreux S.A. adjusted its target price for EMS shares in its equity research report dated November 4, 2025, due to changes in assumptions in their valuation model.

Currently, the company's stock is trading at $583.50, down 1.77 percent on the Frankfurt.

