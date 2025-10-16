Markets

EMS-Chemie Holding Q3 Revenues Down

October 16, 2025 — 01:18 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - EMS-Chemie Holding AG (EMSN.SW) Thursday reported third-quarter net sales of 1.491 billion Swiss francs, down 6.2% from 1.589 billion Swiss francs last year.

In the third quarter, the strong Swiss Franc devalued net sales in Swiss Francs. Apart from the Euro, all other main currencies dropped significantly in value compared to the Swiss Franc.

In the main area of high-performance polymers, EMS reported revenues of 1.344 billion Swiss francs, down 6.5% from 1.437 billion Swiss francs last year. The secondary area of Specialty Chemicals reported revenues of 147 million Swiss francs, down 3.6% from 152 million Swiss francs last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.