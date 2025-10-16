EMS-Chemie Holding Q3 Revenues Down

(RTTNews) - EMS-Chemie Holding AG (EMSN.SW) Thursday reported third-quarter net sales of 1.491 billion Swiss francs, down 6.2% from 1.589 billion Swiss francs last year.

In the third quarter, the strong Swiss Franc devalued net sales in Swiss Francs. Apart from the Euro, all other main currencies dropped significantly in value compared to the Swiss Franc.

In the main area of high-performance polymers, EMS reported revenues of 1.344 billion Swiss francs, down 6.5% from 1.437 billion Swiss francs last year. The secondary area of Specialty Chemicals reported revenues of 147 million Swiss francs, down 3.6% from 152 million Swiss francs last year.

