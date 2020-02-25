EMR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Emerson Electric Co. (Symbol: EMR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $68.18, changing hands as low as $66.32 per share. Emerson Electric Co. shares are currently trading off about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EMR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EMR's low point in its 52 week range is $55.98 per share, with $78.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.78. The EMR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.