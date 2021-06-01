EMQQ Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the EMQQ ETF (Symbol: EMQQ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.87, changing hands as high as $63.82 per share. EMQQ shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EMQQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EMQQ's low point in its 52 week range is $41.01 per share, with $81.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.15.

