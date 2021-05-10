EMQQ Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the EMQQ ETF (Symbol: EMQQ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $61.25, changing hands as low as $59.02 per share. EMQQ shares are currently trading off about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EMQQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EMQQ's low point in its 52 week range is $37.1005 per share, with $81.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.29.

