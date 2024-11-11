News & Insights

Stocks

Empyrean Energy Raises £1.255 Million Through Share Issue

November 11, 2024 — 05:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Empyrean Energy (GB:EME) has released an update.

Empyrean Energy has successfully raised approximately £1.255 million through a combination of retail offers and direct subscriptions, with the issuance of over 1.25 billion new ordinary shares. This fundraising is contingent upon shareholder approval and admission to trading on the AIM market. The move reflects Empyrean’s strategic efforts to enhance its financial stability and expand its shareholder base.

For further insights into GB:EME stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.