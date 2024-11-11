Empyrean Energy Raises £1.255 Million Through Share Issue

Empyrean Energy (GB:EME) has released an update.

Empyrean Energy has successfully raised approximately £1.255 million through a combination of retail offers and direct subscriptions, with the issuance of over 1.25 billion new ordinary shares. This fundraising is contingent upon shareholder approval and admission to trading on the AIM market. The move reflects Empyrean’s strategic efforts to enhance its financial stability and expand its shareholder base.

For further insights into GB:EME stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.